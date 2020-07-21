State Street Corp Raises Stake in FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG)

State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,589,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 541,748 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.07% of FGL worth $44,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FGL during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FGL by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of FGL during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FGL by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in FGL in the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FGL alerts:

In other news, insider Jonathan Bayer sold 59,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $635,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,672 shares in the company, valued at $685,523.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Eric L. Marhoun sold 153,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $1,609,543.44. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,753.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 504,533 shares of company stock valued at $5,299,524 in the last 90 days. 15.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FG stock opened at $8.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. FGL Holdings has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $12.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.35 and a beta of 0.58.

FGL (NYSE:FG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.20). FGL had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that FGL Holdings will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FG shares. ValuEngine cut FGL from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet lowered FGL from a “b+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered FGL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. FGL currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.40.

FGL Company Profile

FGL Holdings sells individual life insurance products and annuities in the United States. The company offers deferred annuities, including fixed indexed annuity contracts and fixed rate annuity contracts; immediate annuities; and life insurance products. It also provides reinsurance on asset intensive, long duration life, and annuity liabilities, such as fixed, deferred and payout annuities, long-term care, group long-term disability, and cash value life insurance.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for FGL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FGL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.