State Street Corp Raises Position in Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 934,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,662 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Magellan Health were worth $44,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MGLN. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Magellan Health by 11.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 329,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,763,000 after buying an additional 11,659 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 271,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,045,000 after buying an additional 134,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Magellan Health by 136.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 23,466 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey N. West sold 1,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $111,077.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,917,755. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO James E. Murray acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.63 per share, with a total value of $304,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,335. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MGLN. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th.

NASDAQ MGLN opened at $74.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Magellan Health Inc has a 52 week low of $30.60 and a 52 week high of $81.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.34.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Magellan Health had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Magellan Health Inc will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magellan Health, Inc provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

