State Street Corp Purchases 34,062 Shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

State Street Corp boosted its position in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 528,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,062 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 3.45% of Safety Insurance Group worth $44,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SAFT. SRB Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. SRB Corp now owns 1,582,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $133,576,000 after purchasing an additional 35,562 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 375,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,671,000 after buying an additional 9,738 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Safety Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,390,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,661,000 after purchasing an additional 12,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 144.1% during the first quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 75,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 44,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAFT opened at $76.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.45 and a 12 month high of $103.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.14 and its 200 day moving average is $82.38.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.22. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $181.04 million during the quarter.

SAFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Safety Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Safety Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th.

Safety Insurance Group Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile insurance in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine, the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

