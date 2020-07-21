State Street Corp Acquires 231,973 Shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,156,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 231,973 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 2.20% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $43,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 11,558.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KW opened at $15.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $10.98 and a 12-month high of $23.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.56 and its 200 day moving average is $17.10.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $123.30 million for the quarter. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 40.99% and a return on equity of 32.28%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is 28.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KW shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Kennedy-Wilson Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc is a global real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, operation, and investment in real estate through its investment platform. It operates through the following business segments: KW Investments, and KW Investment Management and Real Estate Services (IMRES).

