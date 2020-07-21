Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its holdings in Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,010,562 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,464 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 3.12% of Gibraltar Industries worth $43,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 68.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 17,106 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the first quarter valued at $1,063,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 93.0% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 19,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1.7% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 227,363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

ROCK has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Gibraltar Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

ROCK stock opened at $50.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 1.36. Gibraltar Industries Inc has a 52 week low of $30.60 and a 52 week high of $56.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $249.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.03 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries Inc will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Gibraltar Industries Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.