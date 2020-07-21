ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,503,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,408 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 2.79% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $44,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 35.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 10.1% in the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 6,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $194,000. 53.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SFBS shares. BidaskClub cut ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th.

NASDAQ:SFBS opened at $35.03 on Tuesday. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.76 and a fifty-two week high of $40.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.04.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 35.51%. On average, research analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 25.55%.

In other news, CEO Andrew N. Kattos sold 13,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total transaction of $503,533.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,883,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO W Bibb Lamar, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,837,088. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServisFirst Bancshares Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.