State Street Corp Has $43.74 Million Stock Holdings in Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR)

State Street Corp raised its position in Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 990,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,364 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.32% of Avangrid worth $43,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Avangrid in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,986,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Avangrid in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avangrid in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Avangrid in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Avangrid in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avangrid stock opened at $47.57 on Tuesday. Avangrid Inc has a 12-month low of $35.62 and a 12-month high of $57.24. The stock has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.48 and its 200-day moving average is $46.44.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avangrid Inc will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.11%.

Several research firms have commented on AGR. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Avangrid from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Avangrid from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Bank of America upgraded Avangrid from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Avangrid in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

