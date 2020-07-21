State Street Corp Buys 51,896 Shares of Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,208,398 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 51,896 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $44,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,042,604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,714,000 after purchasing an additional 104,982 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 643,418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,319,000 after purchasing an additional 163,962 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 559,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,213,000 after purchasing an additional 36,977 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 540,458 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,730,000 after purchasing an additional 70,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 137.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 466,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,018,000 after acquiring an additional 269,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

MTH stock opened at $84.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.75. Meritage Homes Corp has a 12-month low of $25.24 and a 12-month high of $85.36. The company has a current ratio of 9.05, a quick ratio of 9.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.76.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.57. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $890.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Meritage Homes Corp will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Meritage Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Meritage Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.67.

In other Meritage Homes news, Director R. Odell Michael sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $335,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,391,950 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

Read More: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.