State Street Corp Buys 489,496 Shares of Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 32.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,003,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 489,496 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Domtar were worth $43,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UFS. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in Domtar in the 1st quarter valued at $20,497,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Domtar in the 4th quarter valued at $33,375,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Domtar by 1,014.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 741,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after acquiring an additional 675,177 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Domtar by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,338,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,181,000 after acquiring an additional 332,526 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Domtar in the 1st quarter valued at $6,792,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

UFS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James set a $24.00 price target on Domtar and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. DA Davidson cut Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. TD Securities increased their price target on Domtar from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Domtar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.70.

UFS opened at $21.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.50 and a beta of 1.72. Domtar Corp has a 52-week low of $18.40 and a 52-week high of $43.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.72 and its 200-day moving average is $26.40.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Domtar had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 0.18%. Domtar’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Domtar Corp will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domtar Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

