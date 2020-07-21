State Street Corp Cuts Stock Position in Parsons Corp (NYSE:PSN)

State Street Corp lowered its holdings in Parsons Corp (NYSE:PSN) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,351,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,244 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.34% of Parsons worth $43,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSN. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Parsons by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 821,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,249,000 after purchasing an additional 393,300 shares during the period. Sunriver Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parsons by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 885,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,291,000 after purchasing an additional 287,509 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Parsons by 156.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 364,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,058,000 after purchasing an additional 222,454 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Parsons during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,164,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Parsons by 368.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 167,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after acquiring an additional 132,048 shares during the period. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Parsons alerts:

PSN stock opened at $34.51 on Tuesday. Parsons Corp has a twelve month low of $24.67 and a twelve month high of $45.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.24 and a 200 day moving average of $37.95.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.24). Parsons had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 53.05%. The company had revenue of $971.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Parsons Corp will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on PSN shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Parsons from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Benchmark started coverage on Parsons in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Parsons in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Parsons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Parsons in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Parsons Profile

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity software and engineering services, hardware prototyping, and other technical services to the U.S.

Recommended Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.