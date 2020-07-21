State Street Corp Boosts Stake in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,087,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,564 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 3.60% of Employers worth $44,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EIG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Employers by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 96,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,888,000 after acquiring an additional 13,188 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Employers in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Employers by 1,477.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 14,880 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in Employers by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 10,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Employers by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on EIG shares. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Employers from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Employers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Employers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Employers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th.

In related news, CEO Douglas D. Dirks bought 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $383,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 474,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,007,466.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael Scott Paquette purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.32 per share, with a total value of $219,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,409.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 30,310 shares of company stock valued at $890,371. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE EIG opened at $30.83 on Tuesday. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.53 and a 12 month high of $45.23. The company has a market capitalization of $928.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.36.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $188.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.79 million. Employers had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 7.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels comprising its partners; and through national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

