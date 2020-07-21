State Street Corp Raises Holdings in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE)

State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,530,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,953 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Core-Mark were worth $43,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Core-Mark by 14.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 534,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,270,000 after purchasing an additional 67,240 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Core-Mark by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 322,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,757,000 after purchasing an additional 10,655 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Core-Mark by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 24,095 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its position in shares of Core-Mark by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 53,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 28,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Core-Mark by 2.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Core-Mark alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CORE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub lowered Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Core-Mark has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.20.

CORE opened at $25.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.22. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.93 and a 12 month high of $38.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.62 and a 200 day moving average of $25.68.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 0.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Core-Mark Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CORE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE).

Receive News & Ratings for Core-Mark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core-Mark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.