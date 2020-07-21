Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,829,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,964 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $43,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 52.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Mueller Industries during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Mueller Industries by 17.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Mueller Industries during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Steffen Sigloch sold 6,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total value of $197,543.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,274 shares in the company, valued at $4,544,869.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,196 shares of company stock valued at $446,064. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MLI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

NYSE:MLI opened at $26.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.16. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.78 and a 1-year high of $34.11.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $602.92 million during the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

