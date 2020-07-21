Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its stake in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,372,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,741 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.34% of Floor & Decor worth $44,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FND. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000.

In other Floor & Decor news, major shareholder Fs Equity Partners Vi, L.P. sold 1,623,072 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $68,493,638.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Lisa Laube sold 1,238 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $66,852.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 125,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,778,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,065,489 shares of company stock valued at $309,803,380. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Floor & Decor stock opened at $62.25 on Tuesday. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $24.36 and a 52 week high of $62.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 41.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 2.08.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $554.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.33 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 7.39%. Floor & Decor’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Floor & Decor from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Floor & Decor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Floor & Decor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.84.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

