State Street Corp Has $43.70 Million Stock Position in Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC)

State Street Corp grew its position in Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,918,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 80,595 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.66% of Evertec worth $43,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EVTC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evertec by 4.5% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,768,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,187,000 after purchasing an additional 76,396 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Evertec by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,188,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,469,000 after purchasing an additional 208,276 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Evertec by 26.8% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,172,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,644,000 after purchasing an additional 247,965 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Evertec in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,236,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Evertec by 4.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,023,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,274,000 after purchasing an additional 47,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Evertec alerts:

Shares of EVTC opened at $28.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. Evertec Inc has a twelve month low of $18.21 and a twelve month high of $37.38.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Evertec had a return on equity of 51.05% and a net margin of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $121.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evertec Inc will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EVTC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evertec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Evertec in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Evertec from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Evertec from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

About Evertec

EVERTEC, Inc engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Evertec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.