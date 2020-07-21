Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its holdings in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,171,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,740 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.02% of Insperity worth $43,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NSP. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 788.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 104.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Insperity news, Director John M. Morphy sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total value of $68,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,236.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total transaction of $131,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Insperity from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Insperity from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Insperity in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insperity presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.20.

NYSE:NSP opened at $66.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.05, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.30. Insperity Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.59 and a fifty-two week high of $144.92.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09. Insperity had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 310.00%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Insperity Inc will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.24%.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

