State Street Corp Buys 309,113 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,604,436 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 309,113 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 3.39% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $44,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AEO. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 112.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,971 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 13,226 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,667 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 8,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $367,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,359,666. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

AEO has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Loop Capital cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.28.

NYSE:AEO opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 1.20. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $18.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The apparel retailer reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $551.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.12 million. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 5.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

