State Street Corp Has $43.94 Million Stock Holdings in SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC)

State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,346,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,210 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 3.02% of SPX worth $43,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in SPX by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 64,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of SPX by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPX by 22.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPX by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 15,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of SPX by 1.5% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 33,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of SPX from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of SPX from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of SPX in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

In other SPX news, insider John William Swann III sold 16,225 shares of SPX stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $738,399.75. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SPXC opened at $40.95 on Tuesday. SPX Corp has a fifty-two week low of $25.50 and a fifty-two week high of $53.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.51.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. SPX had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The firm had revenue of $365.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that SPX Corp will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

