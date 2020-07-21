State Street Corp Sells 25,619 Shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:INKM)

State Street Corp decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:INKM) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,596,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,619 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 44.23% of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF worth $43,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,697,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,362,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 28,614 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF by 382.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 25,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HC Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $344,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:INKM opened at $31.07 on Tuesday. SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $24.82 and a 52-week high of $35.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.12.

