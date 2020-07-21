State Street Corp Raises Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

State Street Corp grew its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,536,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,112 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $43,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AN. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the first quarter valued at about $24,487,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 15.0% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,612,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,428,000 after acquiring an additional 602,718 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,173,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 150.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 751,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,438,000 after acquiring an additional 451,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 348.9% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 234,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,588,000 after acquiring an additional 182,500 shares in the last quarter. 63.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AN. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AutoNation in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AutoNation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.60.

AN stock opened at $44.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.47. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.59 and a 52 week high of $53.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. AutoNation had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

