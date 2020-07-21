SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) Position Boosted by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,352,176 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,237 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.98% of SINA worth $43,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SINA. Prime Capital Management Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of SINA during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,599,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SINA during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,487,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of SINA by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,722,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,837,000 after purchasing an additional 782,454 shares in the last quarter. International Value Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of SINA by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. International Value Advisers LLC now owns 1,623,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,680,000 after purchasing an additional 593,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SINA by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 973,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,001,000 after purchasing an additional 240,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SINA opened at $40.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.48 and a beta of 1.15. SINA Corp has a 52-week low of $26.04 and a 52-week high of $46.85.

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $435.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.28 million. SINA had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that SINA Corp will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SINA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SINA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of SINA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

