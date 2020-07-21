State Street Corp Buys 36,143 Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH)

State Street Corp grew its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,071,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,143 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.92% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals worth $44,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Redmile Group LLC increased its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 5,116,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,637,000 after buying an additional 406,765 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 36.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,237,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,283,000 after purchasing an additional 864,661 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,571,000 after purchasing an additional 108,024 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,262,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,977,000 after buying an additional 4,786 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 59.5% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 574,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,670,000 after buying an additional 214,515 shares during the period. 71.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DCPH stock opened at $52.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 15.61 and a current ratio of 15.61. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $19.88 and a one year high of $71.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 2.18.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patricia L. Allen sold 6,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total value of $376,426.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,426.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Arthur Bristol sold 23,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total transaction of $1,294,519.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,656.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,330 shares of company stock worth $8,326,711 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 12th. Nomura Instinet cut Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.31.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

