State Street Corp Purchases 30,309 Shares of Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII)

State Street Corp raised its position in Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,230,795 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 30,309 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 3.49% of Cardiovascular Systems worth $43,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 127.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 853 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,899 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

CSII opened at $29.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.28. Cardiovascular Systems Inc has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $55.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.93 and a beta of 1.47.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $61.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cardiovascular Systems Inc will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSII. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Cardiovascular Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Cardiovascular Systems from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub cut Cardiovascular Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Aegis initiated coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.38.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

