State Street Corp Boosts Holdings in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,901,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,778 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 2.87% of LivePerson worth $43,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LPSN. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in LivePerson in the first quarter valued at $38,731,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its holdings in LivePerson by 27.6% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 3,224,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,364,000 after purchasing an additional 697,633 shares during the last quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in LivePerson in the first quarter valued at $9,805,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in LivePerson in the fourth quarter valued at $12,870,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in LivePerson in the first quarter valued at $7,111,000. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other LivePerson news, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William Wesemann sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,750,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 93,709 shares of company stock valued at $3,497,303. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LPSN opened at $41.05 on Tuesday. LivePerson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.08 and a twelve month high of $45.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.82. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -22.93 and a beta of 1.27.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $78.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.08 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 37.65% and a negative return on equity of 57.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LPSN shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of LivePerson from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of LivePerson from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of LivePerson from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.77.

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

