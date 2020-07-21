Victoria (LON:VCP) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $239.01

Victoria PLC (LON:VCP) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $239.01 and traded as high as $245.00. Victoria shares last traded at $240.00, with a volume of 9,385 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Victoria from GBX 575 ($7.08) to GBX 330 ($4.06) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Victoria in a research report on Thursday, June 25th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 239.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 288.02. The stock has a market cap of $300.96 million and a P/E ratio of -64.86.

Victoria PLC designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom and Australia. It also provides wool and synthetic broadloom carpets, flooring underlays, luxury vinyl tiles (LVT), hardwood flooring products, artificial grass, carpet tiles, and flooring accessories, as well as markets and distributes LVT and hardwood flooring products.

