Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund (NYSE:EVT) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $19.75

Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund (NYSE:EVT) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.75 and traded as high as $19.86. Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund shares last traded at $19.79, with a volume of 165,500 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.79%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $238,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 148,360 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,497,000 after buying an additional 12,362 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund during the 1st quarter worth $4,599,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund by 0.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 856,812 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $14,420,000 after purchasing an additional 7,527 shares during the last quarter.

About Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund (NYSE:EVT)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.

