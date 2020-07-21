Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund (NYSE:EVT) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $19.75

Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund (NYSE:EVT) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.75 and traded as high as $19.86. Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund shares last traded at $19.79, with a volume of 165,500 shares traded.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.81.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.79%.
About Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund (NYSE:EVT)
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.
