Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $34.55

Dollarama Inc (OTCMKTS:DLMAF)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.55 and traded as high as $36.45. Dollarama shares last traded at $36.45, with a volume of 18,000 shares traded.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Dollarama from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Dollarama from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Dollarama from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Dollarama from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Dollarama from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.75.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.88.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of March 28, 2019, it operated 1,225 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

