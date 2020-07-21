CBS (NYSE:CBS.A) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $25.16

CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS.A)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.16 and traded as high as $27.79. CBS shares last traded at $27.34, with a volume of 62,300 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.16 and a 200 day moving average of $31.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.08.

About CBS (NYSE:CBS.A)

CBS Corporation is a mass media company. The Company operates through four segment: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, Local Media. The Entertainment segment comprises the CBS TV Network; CBS TV Studios; CBS Studios International and CBS TV Distribution; CBS Interactive; CBS Films; and the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Further Reading: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for CBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.