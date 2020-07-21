Aurcana (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.42

Posted by on Jul 21st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Aurcana Corp (OTCMKTS:AUNFF)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.42 and traded as high as $0.45. Aurcana shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 1,120,139 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day moving average of $0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $76.56 million, a P/E ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 0.19.

Aurcana (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About Aurcana (OTCMKTS:AUNFF)

Aurcana Corporation operates as mineral exploration company. It owns the Revenue-Virginius Mine loacted in Colorado, and the Shafter-Presidio Silver Project located in Texas, the United States. The primary resource at the Shafter and Revenue-Viriginius is silver, as well as gold, lead, and zinc. Aurcana Corporation was incorporated in 1917 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Aurcana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurcana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Victoria Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $239.01
Victoria Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $239.01
Tetralogic Pharmaceuticals Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.02
Tetralogic Pharmaceuticals Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.02
Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $19.75
Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $19.75
Dollarama Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $34.55
Dollarama Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $34.55
Fortescue Metals Group Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $10.02
Fortescue Metals Group Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $10.02
CBS Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $25.16
CBS Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $25.16


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report