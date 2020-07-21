Aurcana (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.42

Aurcana Corp (OTCMKTS:AUNFF)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.42 and traded as high as $0.45. Aurcana shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 1,120,139 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day moving average of $0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $76.56 million, a P/E ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 0.19.

Aurcana (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Aurcana Corporation operates as mineral exploration company. It owns the Revenue-Virginius Mine loacted in Colorado, and the Shafter-Presidio Silver Project located in Texas, the United States. The primary resource at the Shafter and Revenue-Viriginius is silver, as well as gold, lead, and zinc. Aurcana Corporation was incorporated in 1917 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

