iCo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ICOTF) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.03

Posted by on Jul 21st, 2020

iCo Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:ICOTF)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and traded as high as $0.03. iCo Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 55,100 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.92.

iCo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ICOTF) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

iCo Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ICOTF)

iCo Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of drug candidates to treat sight and life threatening diseases. Its in-licensed product candidates include iCo-008, a human monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat sight threatening ocular allergies and various systemic disease indications; and Oral AmpB Delivery System that is in pre-clinical stage used for the treatment of systemic fungal infections.

