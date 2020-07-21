Southern Arc Minerals (OTCMKTS:SOACF) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.30

Shares of Southern Arc Minerals Inc (OTCMKTS:SOACF) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.30 and traded as high as $0.30. Southern Arc Minerals shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 500 shares.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.30 and a 200 day moving average of $0.28.

About Southern Arc Minerals (OTCMKTS:SOACF)

Southern Arc Minerals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in Japan, Indonesia, Serbia, and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and other base metals. Southern Arc Minerals Inc was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Arc Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Arc Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.