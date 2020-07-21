Cavitation Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVAT) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.01

Shares of Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVAT) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.01. Cavitation Technologies shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 112,875 shares.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.02.

About Cavitation Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVAT)

Cavitation Technologies, Inc develops, patents, and commercializes proprietary technology for use in liquid processing applications in the United States. It offers Nano Neutralization system for refining vegetable oils, such as soybean, rapeseed, canola, and palm oil. The company also designs technology based systems that are designed to serve various markets, such as vegetable oil refining, renewable fuels, water treatment, wines and spirits enhancement, algae oil extraction, water-oil emulsions, and crude oil yield enhancement.

Read More: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Cavitation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavitation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.