Scorpio Gold (OTCMKTS:SRCRF) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.07

Posted by on Jul 21st, 2020

Scorpio Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:SRCRF)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.07 and traded as high as $0.10. Scorpio Gold shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 34,231 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.07.

About Scorpio Gold (OTCMKTS:SRCRF)

Scorpio Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploitation, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in the United States. It holds 100% interest in the Goldwedge property covering an area of 726 hectares located in Manhattan, Nevada. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

