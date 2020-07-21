Opsens (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.52

Opsens Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.52 and traded as high as $0.56. Opsens shares last traded at $0.56, with a volume of 12,490 shares changing hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Opsens from $1.50 to $1.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.52.

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for interventional cardiology, fractional flow reserve (FFR), oil and gas, and industrial applications. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. It primarily focuses on the measure of FFR in interventional cardiology.

