Tungsten (LON:TUNG) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $35.45

Posted by on Jul 21st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Tungsten Corp PLC (LON:TUNG) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.45 and traded as high as $40.00. Tungsten shares last traded at $39.50, with a volume of 43,441 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $53.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 35.45 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 33.83.

Tungsten Company Profile (LON:TUNG)

Tungsten Corporation Plc operates an e-invoicing network that also provides supply chain financing and spend analytics. The company operates through Tungsten Network and Tungsten Network Finance segments. It offers solutions for buyers, such as e-invoicing solutions to streamline and digitize accounts payable processes; analytics solutions to transform invoice data; workflow solutions for streamlining accounts payable processes; payment solutions to control cash flow and receive payment; and invoice data capture solutions.

Featured Article: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Tungsten Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tungsten and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Victoria Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $239.01
Victoria Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $239.01
Tetralogic Pharmaceuticals Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.02
Tetralogic Pharmaceuticals Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.02
Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $19.75
Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $19.75
Dollarama Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $34.55
Dollarama Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $34.55
Fortescue Metals Group Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $10.02
Fortescue Metals Group Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $10.02
CBS Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $25.16
CBS Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $25.16


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report