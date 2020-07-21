Tungsten (LON:TUNG) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $35.45

Shares of Tungsten Corp PLC (LON:TUNG) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.45 and traded as high as $40.00. Tungsten shares last traded at $39.50, with a volume of 43,441 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $53.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 35.45 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 33.83.

Tungsten Company Profile (LON:TUNG)

Tungsten Corporation Plc operates an e-invoicing network that also provides supply chain financing and spend analytics. The company operates through Tungsten Network and Tungsten Network Finance segments. It offers solutions for buyers, such as e-invoicing solutions to streamline and digitize accounts payable processes; analytics solutions to transform invoice data; workflow solutions for streamlining accounts payable processes; payment solutions to control cash flow and receive payment; and invoice data capture solutions.

