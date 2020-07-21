Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $32.80. Intelligent Systems shares last traded at $32.66, with a volume of 36,100 shares changing hands.

Separately, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Intelligent Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 5th.

Get Intelligent Systems alerts:

Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $7.89 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Intelligent Systems by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Intelligent Systems by 31.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intelligent Systems by 34.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Intelligent Systems by 119.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Intelligent Systems by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period.

About Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS)

Intelligent Systems Corporation, through its subsidiary, CoreCard Software, Inc, provides technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States and European Union. The company designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Intelligent Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intelligent Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.