Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund (NYSE:NMZ) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.23

Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund (NYSE:NMZ)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.23 and traded as high as $13.51. Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund shares last traded at $13.48, with a volume of 122,400 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.23 and a 200-day moving average of $13.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.062 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 46,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 11,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.

