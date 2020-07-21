Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund (NYSE:NMZ) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.23

Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund (NYSE:NMZ)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.23 and traded as high as $13.51. Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund shares last traded at $13.48, with a volume of 122,400 shares trading hands.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.062 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th.
Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund Company Profile (NYSE:NMZ)
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.
