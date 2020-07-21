Royal Mines And Minerals (OTCMKTS:RYMM) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Posted by on Jul 21st, 2020

Shares of Royal Mines And Minerals Corp (OTCMKTS:RYMM) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Royal Mines And Minerals shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 140,000 shares trading hands.

Royal Mines And Minerals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RYMM)

Royal Mines and Minerals Corp, an exploration stage company, focuses on extracting and refining precious metals from fly and bottom ash, and other leachable assets in the United States. It also intends to acquire and develop mining projects in North America. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

