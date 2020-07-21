Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $16.25

Shares of Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.25 and traded as high as $16.53. Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $16.52, with a volume of 23,200 shares.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.90.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 13th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund by 1,003.8% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,502 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,627 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,672 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the period.

About Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

