Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $16.25

Shares of Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.25 and traded as high as $16.53. Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $16.52, with a volume of 23,200 shares.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.90.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 13th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%.
About Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ)
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
