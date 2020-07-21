Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:DSM) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.30

Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.30 and traded as high as $7.54. Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund shares last traded at $7.53, with a volume of 40,900 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DSM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,654 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 6,508 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 179,539 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 9,229 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 43,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 141,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 18,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. 7.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by The Dreyfus Corporation. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax. The fund seeks to maintain a weighted average maturity of greater than 10 years.

