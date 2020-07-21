Biologix Hair (OTCMKTS:BLGX) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.43

Shares of Biologix Hair Inc (OTCMKTS:BLGX) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.43 and traded as high as $0.72. Biologix Hair shares last traded at $0.72, with a volume of 120 shares.

Biologix Hair Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BLGX)

Happy Town Holdings, Inc operates as a development stage pharmaceutical and cosmeceutical company. It engages in the research, development and commercialization of therapeutic pharmaceutical and cosmeceutical products and therapeutic methods for the treatment of human hair loss, including products for hair regeneration, hair loss prevention, and the treatment of alopecia aereata.

