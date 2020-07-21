Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $15.06

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:ADX)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.06 and traded as high as $15.68. Adams Diversified Equity Fund shares last traded at $15.64, with a volume of 187,700 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.06 and a 200 day moving average of $14.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 68,856 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 6.2% during the first quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,386 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. BEAM Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 6.1% during the second quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 16,577 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 0.8% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 122,075 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 1.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 94,546 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. 14.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, valuation, capital allocation, return on capital, defendable market position, market competition, macroeconomic backdrop, profitability, mileposts and catalysts, and "point in cycle" identification to make its investments.

