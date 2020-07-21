Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $15.06

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:ADX)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.06 and traded as high as $15.68. Adams Diversified Equity Fund shares last traded at $15.64, with a volume of 187,700 shares traded.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.06 and a 200 day moving average of $14.64.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%.
Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile (NYSE:ADX)
Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, valuation, capital allocation, return on capital, defendable market position, market competition, macroeconomic backdrop, profitability, mileposts and catalysts, and "point in cycle" identification to make its investments.
Read More: Growth and Income Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.