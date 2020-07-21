iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) Stock Price Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $21.65

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.65 and traded as high as $21.70. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF shares last traded at $21.65, with a volume of 3,915,000 shares.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.01.

Get iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EWH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 841.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 22,167 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 71,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 13,474 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 151.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 44,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 26,476 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 143,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 24,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.