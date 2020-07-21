Arrow Global Group (LON:ARW) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $88.07

Shares of Arrow Global Group PLC (LON:ARW) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.07 and traded as high as $89.00. Arrow Global Group shares last traded at $86.00, with a volume of 466,041 shares traded.

ARW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated a “sell” rating on shares of Arrow Global Group in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Arrow Global Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Arrow Global Group from GBX 190 ($2.34) to GBX 160 ($1.97) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arrow Global Group in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arrow Global Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 188.40 ($2.32).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 592.66, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $149.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 88.07 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 160.80.

In other Arrow Global Group news, insider Andrew C. Fisher bought 47,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 71 ($0.87) per share, for a total transaction of £33,740.62 ($41,521.81). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 48,039 shares of company stock valued at $3,419,182.

Arrow Global Group PLC identifies, acquires, and manages secured and unsecured defaulted and non-core loan portfolios and real estate from and on behalf of financial institutions, such as banks, institutional investors, and credit card companies in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company also engages in the debt purchase, and asset management servicing business.

