BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.46

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.46 and traded as high as $6.70. BANCO DO BRASIL/S shares last traded at $6.63, with a volume of 225,545 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BANCO DO BRASIL/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of BANCO DO BRASIL/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.46 and its 200-day moving average is $7.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a PE ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. BANCO DO BRASIL/S had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $10.67 billion for the quarter.

About BANCO DO BRASIL/S

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

