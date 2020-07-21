ARC Group WorldWide (OTCMKTS:ARCW) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.28

Posted by on Jul 21st, 2020

Shares of ARC Group WorldWide Inc (OTCMKTS:ARCW) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.28 and traded as high as $0.33. ARC Group WorldWide shares last traded at $0.33, with a volume of 4,560 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.22.

About ARC Group WorldWide (OTCMKTS:ARCW)

ARC Group Worldwide, Inc provides metal injection molding and metal 3D printing solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Precision Components Group, Stamping Group, and 3DMT Group. The Precision Components Group segment provides engineered precision metal components using processes consisting of metal injection molding; tooling products; and plastic injection molding products.

