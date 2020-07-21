TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.39

TransAlta Renewables Inc (TSE:RNW) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.39 and traded as high as $15.07. TransAlta Renewables shares last traded at $15.01, with a volume of 430,689 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RNW shares. TD Securities raised TransAlta Renewables from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$17.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James upgraded TransAlta Renewables from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$16.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. CIBC upped their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. AltaCorp Capital restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.58.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.19). The business had revenue of C$110.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$121.80 million. On average, equities analysts predict that TransAlta Renewables Inc will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.0783 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 234.40%.

About TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW)

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 6, 2019, it owned and operated 21 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, and 1 natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,414 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

