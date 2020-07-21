Trans-Lux (OTCMKTS:TNLX) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.43

Trans-Lux Co. (OTCMKTS:TNLX)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.43 and traded as high as $0.45. Trans-Lux shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 5,100 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average is $0.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of -0.60.

Trans-Lux Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TNLX)

Trans-Lux Corporation designs, manufactures, and supplies digital signage display solutions, fixed digit scoreboards, and LED lighting fixtures and lamps. The company operates in two segments, Digital Product Sales, and Digital Product Lease and Maintenance. The Digital Product Sales segment sells indoor and outdoor digital product signage and LED lighting solutions.

