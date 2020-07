Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.74

Professional Diversity Network Inc (NASDAQ:IPDN) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.74 and traded as high as $2.12. Professional Diversity Network shares last traded at $1.92, with a volume of 73,400 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Professional Diversity Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.12.

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The information services provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative return on equity of 170.59% and a negative net margin of 88.85%. The company had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter.

About Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN)

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Professional Diversity Network, National Association of Professional Women, and Noble Voice Operations. It serves various cultural groups, such as women; Hispanic-Americans; African-Americans; Asian-Americans; disabled; military professionals; lesbians, gays, bisexuals, and transgenders; and students and graduates.

