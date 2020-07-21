Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund (NYSE:NAD) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.11

Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund (NYSE:NAD) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.11 and traded as high as $14.46. Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund shares last traded at $14.42, with a volume of 220,100 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.09.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.057 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Founders Capital Management grew its stake in Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund by 100.0% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund by 560.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund (NYSE:NAD)

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

