Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund (NYSE:NAD) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.11

Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund (NYSE:NAD) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.11 and traded as high as $14.46. Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund shares last traded at $14.42, with a volume of 220,100 shares traded.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.057 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th.
About Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund (NYSE:NAD)
Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.
